4,620 Shares in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Bought by Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,620 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PRFT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Perficient by 890.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 545 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Perficient by 924.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 543 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Perficient in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Perficient by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 976 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Perficient alerts:

In related news, Director Gary Wimberly bought 399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $100.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PRFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on Perficient from $138.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Perficient from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Perficient from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Perficient from $150.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.50.

Shares of Perficient stock traded up $0.82 on Thursday, hitting $107.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,158. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.51. Perficient, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.01 and a 52-week high of $153.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. Perficient had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $214.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Perficient Company Profile (Get Rating)

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation, and product development, and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.