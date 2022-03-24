Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Buys 192 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CW. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,259,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,753 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,797,000 after acquiring an additional 14,423 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,824 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 0.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 96,984 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,518,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 4.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 619,215 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,537,000 after purchasing an additional 25,218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CW traded up $1.70 on Thursday, reaching $155.19. 2,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,766. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52 week low of $111.26 and a 52 week high of $162.98.

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $667.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.98 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.66%. Curtiss-Wright’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is 10.94%.

In other news, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 4,262 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total value of $584,959.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.66, for a total transaction of $62,927.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,835 shares of company stock worth $3,916,091. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

CW has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company.

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and overhaul of precision components and provides engineered products and services to the aerospace, defense, power generation, and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

