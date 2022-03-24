Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) PT Raised to GBX 6,460

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from GBX 6,220 ($81.89) to GBX 6,460 ($85.04) in a report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.30% from the company’s current price.

RIO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,700 ($75.04) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday. UBS Group set a GBX 4,200 ($55.29) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,600 ($73.72) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 5,300 ($69.77) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,500 ($72.41) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 5,337.50 ($70.27).

RIO stock traded up GBX 57 ($0.75) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 5,857 ($77.11). 2,072,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,813,733. The stock has a market cap of £94.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 5,602.36 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 5,098.64. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,354 ($57.32) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,876.26 ($90.52).

In other news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 10,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,494 ($72.33), for a total value of £576,045.90 ($758,354.27).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

