Zacks: Brokerages Expect Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) to Announce $0.54 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.54 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Investar’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.53. Investar posted earnings per share of $0.49 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Investar will report full-year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.40. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Investar.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.15 million for the quarter. Investar had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 7.44%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ISTR. StockNews.com began coverage on Investar in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Investar from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Investar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of Investar stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.14. 473 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,388. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.33 million, a PE ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 0.59. Investar has a 12-month low of $17.08 and a 12-month high of $23.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Investar’s dividend payout ratio is 42.11%.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Martin purchased 1,714 shares of Investar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.41 per share, for a total transaction of $34,982.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,314 shares of company stock valued at $46,759. Company insiders own 9.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Investar in the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Investar in the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Investar by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Investar by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 11,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Investar during the 2nd quarter worth about $361,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

About Investar

Investar Holding Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking services. It offers a full range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses as well as loans to individuals. Its lending products consists of owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, construction loans and commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, equipment financing and lines of credit, while its loans to individuals include first and second mortgage loans, installment loans, and lines of credit.

