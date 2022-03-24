Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Purchases 6,672 Shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) by 79.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,020 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,672 shares during the quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $2,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LHCG. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of LHC Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,869,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of LHC Group by 89.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,223 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $21,271,000 after purchasing an additional 50,117 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in LHC Group by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 87,218 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $17,466,000 after buying an additional 19,750 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in LHC Group by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 382,001 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $76,499,000 after buying an additional 56,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in LHC Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 493,815 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $98,892,000 after buying an additional 14,998 shares in the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LHC Group stock traded up $3.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $156.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,804. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.80. LHC Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.42 and a 12 month high of $223.63.

LHC Group ( NASDAQ:LHCG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $583.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.44 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 5.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LHCG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of LHC Group from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of LHC Group from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of LHC Group from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LHC Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.40.

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

