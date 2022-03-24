LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Shares Acquired by Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in LGI Homes by 1,518.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in LGI Homes by 59.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in LGI Homes by 18.7% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LGIH traded down $2.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $105.97. 9,160 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,575. The company has a current ratio of 14.86, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.73 and a 1-year high of $188.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.28 and a 200-day moving average of $138.80.

LGI Homes ( NASDAQ:LGIH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $801.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.07 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 14.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 17.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LGIH shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded LGI Homes from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on LGI Homes from $125.00 to $96.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com raised LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.00.

In other LGI Homes news, COO Michael Larry Snider sold 16,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total value of $1,990,583.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Maria Renna Sharpe acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $117.79 per share, for a total transaction of $117,790.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,472 shares of company stock valued at $6,362,633 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to companies looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

