Omnitude (ECOM) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $170,858.00

Omnitude (ECOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. Omnitude has a market cap of $610,874.39 and $170,858.00 worth of Omnitude was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Omnitude coin can currently be purchased for $0.0094 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Omnitude has traded 13.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002273 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003688 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00036898 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.38 or 0.00109881 BTC.

Omnitude Profile

Omnitude (CRYPTO:ECOM) is a coin. It was first traded on February 23rd, 2018. Omnitude’s total supply is 74,413,301 coins and its circulating supply is 64,813,301 coins. The official website for Omnitude is omnitude.tech . The Reddit community for Omnitude is /r/Omnitude and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Omnitude is medium.com/@Omnitude . Omnitude’s official Twitter account is @Omnitudeorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omnitude is a platform for blockchain services integration. Its objective is to provide a set of tools in order to help users with adopting the blockchain technology for their businesses. Omnitude proposes an ecosystem for the whole marketplace where the blockchain would be the main feature, allowing automatized transactions mechanisms to both customers-business or businesses-retailers financial relationships. The ECOM token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency developed by Omnitude. It is the platforms both native and utility token, designed to act as a settlement between parties to access goods and services available. “

Buying and Selling Omnitude

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omnitude directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omnitude should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Omnitude using one of the exchanges listed above.

