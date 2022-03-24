Zacks: Analysts Expect Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $527.76 Million

Equities analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) will post sales of $527.76 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Invitation Homes’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $537.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $515.39 million. Invitation Homes posted sales of $475.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Invitation Homes will report full year sales of $2.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Invitation Homes.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $520.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.34 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.85% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share.

INVH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $48.50 to $44.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.57.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,359,468,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,493,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,727,000. JustInvest LLC increased its position in Invitation Homes by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 19,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Invitation Homes by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,992,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,008,000 after acquiring an additional 7,152,163 shares during the period. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Invitation Homes stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.14. 141,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,909,450. Invitation Homes has a 1-year low of $30.83 and a 1-year high of $45.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This is an increase from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is 195.56%.

About Invitation Homes (Get Rating)

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Invitation Homes (INVH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.