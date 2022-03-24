General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.790-$3.866 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.740. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have commented on GIS. Evercore ISI restated a hold rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Mills from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Mills from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.90.

GIS traded up $2.01 on Thursday, reaching $66.24. The stock had a trading volume of 303,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,972,350. General Mills has a 12-month low of $56.67 and a 12-month high of $69.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.39. The company has a market cap of $39.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.52.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that General Mills will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $97,727.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total value of $332,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,992 shares of company stock valued at $2,057,303 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at $412,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Monolith Advisors purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

