Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in RH (NYSE:RH)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in RH were worth $2,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RH. Morgan Stanley raised its position in RH by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,688,000 after purchasing an additional 28,841 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in RH by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 31,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in RH by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC raised its position in RH by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RH during the 3rd quarter worth about $151,000. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RH shares. Wedbush cut their target price on RH from $760.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on RH from $766.00 to $668.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on RH from $750.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $696.29.

RH stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $359.45. 6,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,811. RH has a fifty-two week low of $320.81 and a fifty-two week high of $744.56. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $388.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $537.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.75.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

