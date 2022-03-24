Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Moody’s makes up 1.7% of Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $19,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Moody’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new position in Moody’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Moody’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Moody’s by 421.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $408.00 to $387.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $402.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.69.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total value of $153,759.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MCO traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $327.74. 24,918 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,027,550. The company has a fifty day moving average of $329.75 and a 200 day moving average of $364.06. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $290.76 and a 12 month high of $407.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.21.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 91.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 12.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 23.77%.

Moody’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.