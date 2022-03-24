Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Moody’s makes up 1.7% of Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $19,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Moody’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new position in Moody’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Moody’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Moody’s by 421.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $408.00 to $387.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $402.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.69.
NYSE:MCO traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $327.74. 24,918 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,027,550. The company has a fifty day moving average of $329.75 and a 200 day moving average of $364.06. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $290.76 and a 12 month high of $407.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.21.
Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 91.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 12.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 23.77%.
Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.
