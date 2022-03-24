Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Has $1.44 Million Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA decreased its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 10.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,944,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $290,213,000 after purchasing an additional 369,814 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 11.7% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 65.7% during the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 6,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 18.3% during the third quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 46,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,363,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.33.

Shares of NYSE:D traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $81.95. The company had a trading volume of 44,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,346,328. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.40. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.37 and a 12 month high of $84.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is a positive change from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.09%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

