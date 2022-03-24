$29.58 Million in Sales Expected for Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) will report $29.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Broadwind’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $31.50 million and the lowest is $27.65 million. Broadwind reported sales of $32.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Broadwind will report full year sales of $157.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $147.30 million to $167.05 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $163.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Broadwind.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Broadwind had a negative return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $26.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.92 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadwind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Broadwind in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadwind in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of BWEN traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.21. 201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,457. Broadwind has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $7.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $44.24 million, a P/E ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.17.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Broadwind by 402.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadwind in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Alerus Financial NA purchased a new position in shares of Broadwind in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadwind in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Broadwind during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.93% of the company’s stock.

Broadwind, Inc is engaged in the manufacture of structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to customers in industrial markets.

