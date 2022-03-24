Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $13.31 Million

Equities analysts expect Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Rating) to report $13.31 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Yatra Online’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $13.72 million and the lowest is $12.90 million. Yatra Online posted sales of $8.31 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 60.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yatra Online will report full year sales of $46.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $46.10 million to $47.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $82.67 million, with estimates ranging from $79.13 million to $85.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Yatra Online.

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 million. Yatra Online had a negative net margin of 65.30% and a negative return on equity of 60.27%.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yatra Online in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yatra Online in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Difesa Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Yatra Online during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Yatra Online in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Yatra Online in the fourth quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Yatra Online by 450.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 28,578 shares in the last quarter. 53.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Yatra Online stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.68. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,342. The stock has a market cap of $104.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.90. Yatra Online has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Yatra Online, Inc engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels & Packages, and Others. The Air Ticketing segment through an Internet, mobile based platform, and call-centers, provides the facility to book and service international and domestic air tickets to ultimate customers.

