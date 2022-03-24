Cook Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $3.36 Million (COOK)

Cook Protocol (COOK) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. Cook Protocol has a market cap of $3.36 million and $285,888.00 worth of Cook Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cook Protocol has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Cook Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002272 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.24 or 0.00048239 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,111.39 or 0.07066650 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,925.91 or 0.99765429 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00043677 BTC.

About Cook Protocol

Cook Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 873,630,735 coins. Cook Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cook_finance

