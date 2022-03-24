Yield Protocol (YIELD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $469,342.84

Yield Protocol (YIELD) traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. Over the last week, Yield Protocol has traded up 15.9% against the US dollar. Yield Protocol has a total market cap of $469,342.84 and approximately $162,564.00 worth of Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Yield Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0138 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Yield Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002273 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003688 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00036898 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.38 or 0.00109881 BTC.

Yield Protocol Profile

YIELD is a coin. It was first traded on March 4th, 2021. Yield Protocol’s total supply is 140,682,541 coins and its circulating supply is 34,009,745 coins. Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @yield_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield Protocol is an open-source platform allowing anybody to create and execute yield farming & trading strategies on the Ethereum Defi ecosystem. It's designed to minimize smart contract risk by simplifying the abilities of each contract. Yields Protocols design allows anybody to design financial strategies that others can leverage without giving them access to their funds. “

Buying and Selling Yield Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yield Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Yield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “YIELDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Yield Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Yield Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.