Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Stake Lifted by Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 208,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 37,973 shares during the period. Analog Devices comprises about 3.3% of Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $36,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,071,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $356,588,000 after acquiring an additional 964,538 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $750,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADI stock traded up $5.00 on Thursday, hitting $164.14. The company had a trading volume of 100,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,133,549. The firm has a market cap of $85.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $159.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.81 and a twelve month high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 15.18%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.60%.

ADI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.60.

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

