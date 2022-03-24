Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Has $24.78 Million Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for approximately 2.2% of Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $24,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 24.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,687,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,552,898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689,046 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 99.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,380,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $849,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180,174 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,899,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,011,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871,544 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at about $234,743,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 17.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,474,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,052,269,000 after acquiring an additional 822,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TXN. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $220.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.68.

Shares of TXN stock traded up $4.46 on Thursday, reaching $183.54. The company had a trading volume of 158,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,590,112. The business’s 50-day moving average is $173.52 and its 200 day moving average is $185.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.94. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $161.04 and a one year high of $202.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 66.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.69%.

In other Texas Instruments news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $5,938,739.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total transaction of $350,282.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,601 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,383. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

