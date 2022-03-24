ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.640-$8.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.920. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.04 billion-$2.11 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.09 billion.ANSYS also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.050-$1.220 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of ANSYS from $437.00 to $389.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of ANSYS from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $419.00 to $405.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $305.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of ANSYS from $425.00 to $350.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $323.09.

ANSYS stock traded up $2.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $309.14. The company had a trading volume of 9,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,085. ANSYS has a 1-year low of $258.00 and a 1-year high of $413.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $319.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $358.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.97 billion, a PE ratio of 59.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.28.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $661.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.40 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ANSYS will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,471 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.84, for a total value of $1,082,396.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total value of $7,092,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,460 shares of company stock valued at $10,028,831 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,918 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 901 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in ANSYS by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 803 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Japan, Germany, South Korea, France, China, Other EMEA, and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

