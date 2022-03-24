BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Shares Acquired by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. BioNTech comprises 0.2% of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of BioNTech by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,532,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,062,000 after buying an additional 187,123 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of BioNTech by 1,473.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,073,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,044,000 after buying an additional 3,814,715 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in shares of BioNTech by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,955,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,241,000 after buying an additional 500,115 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of BioNTech by 58.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 404,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,478,000 after buying an additional 149,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in BioNTech by 4.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 334,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,361,000 after purchasing an additional 14,095 shares during the last quarter. 15.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on BNTX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $225.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioNTech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of BioNTech from $284.00 to $217.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of BioNTech from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.00.

Shares of BNTX stock traded up $2.80 on Thursday, hitting $169.13. The stock had a trading volume of 19,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,178,020. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79 and a beta of -0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $159.33 and its 200-day moving average is $238.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.76. BioNTech SE has a 52-week low of $92.93 and a 52-week high of $464.00.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

