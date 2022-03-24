Ramsay Health Care (OTCMKTS:RMYHY) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMYHY – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.78 and last traded at $11.78. Approximately 1,136 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.23.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Ramsay Health Care from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.54 and its 200-day moving average is $12.52.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.0763 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th.

About Ramsay Health Care (OTCMKTS:RMYHY)

Ramsay Health Care Ltd. engages in the provision of healthcare services and the operation of hospitals and day surgery facilities. The company was founded by Paul Joseph Ramsay in 1964 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

