Ramsay Health Care (OTCMKTS:RMYHY) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMYHY – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.78 and last traded at $11.78. Approximately 1,136 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.23.
Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Ramsay Health Care from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.54 and its 200-day moving average is $12.52.
About Ramsay Health Care (OTCMKTS:RMYHY)
Ramsay Health Care Ltd. engages in the provision of healthcare services and the operation of hospitals and day surgery facilities. The company was founded by Paul Joseph Ramsay in 1964 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ramsay Health Care (RMYHY)
- The Institutions Are Driving Volatility In Factset Research Systems
- H.B. Fuller Raises Guidance, Shares Pop
- 3 Stellar Semi Stocks to Buy Now
- It’s Not Time To Sell KB Home … Yet
- 2 Contrarian Stock Picks With Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Ramsay Health Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramsay Health Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.