Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Bought by Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 127.7% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 46.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Argus increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.65.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock traded down $0.65 on Thursday, reaching $129.36. 19,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,265,929. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $140.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.31. The firm has a market cap of $42.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.51. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.68 and a 1-year high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 43.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.49%.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

