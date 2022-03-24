Delphax Technologies (OTCMKTS:DLPX) Trading Up 5.3%

Delphax Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLPX – Get Rating) was up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 8,298 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 76,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.13.

Get Delphax Technologies alerts:

About Delphax Technologies (OTCMKTS:DLPX)

Delphax Technologies, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and delivery of advanced digital print production systems. Its products include cut sheet printer, continuous roll-fed, printer on press, and finishing and test equipment. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Delphax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delphax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.