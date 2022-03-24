Oculus VisionTech (OTCMKTS:OVTZ) Shares Down 9.8%

Oculus VisionTech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OVTZ – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 9.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.45 and last traded at $0.45. Approximately 66,295 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 129,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.55 and a 200-day moving average of $0.61.

Oculus VisionTech Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OVTZ)

Oculus VisionTech, Inc operates as a development stage technology company. It engages in the design and market of digital marking technology to business customers. The firm’s products include digital watermarking document protection technology. It offers legal DPS, cyber DPS, photo DPS, hybrid DPS, MS cyber DPS and P2 biometrics.

