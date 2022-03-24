Groupe Gorgé (OTCMKTS:GGRGF) Stock Price Up 13.6%

Shares of Groupe Gorgé SA (OTCMKTS:GGRGF – Get Rating) rose 13.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.25 and last traded at $21.25. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.70.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.05.
About Groupe Gorgé (OTCMKTS:GGRGF)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Groupe Gorgé (GGRGF)
- The Institutions Are Driving Volatility In Factset Research Systems
- H.B. Fuller Raises Guidance, Shares Pop
- 3 Stellar Semi Stocks to Buy Now
- It’s Not Time To Sell KB Home … Yet
- 2 Contrarian Stock Picks With Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Groupe Gorgé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupe Gorgé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.