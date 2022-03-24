American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $97.23 Million

Brokerages predict that American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) will post $97.23 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for American Assets Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $100.24 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $94.23 million. American Assets Trust reported sales of $83.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Assets Trust will report full-year sales of $400.76 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $396.98 million to $404.54 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $415.95 million, with estimates ranging from $412.84 million to $419.06 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow American Assets Trust.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 7.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share.

AAT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised American Assets Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised American Assets Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on American Assets Trust from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on American Assets Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Assets Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.25.

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 7,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.98 per share, for a total transaction of $260,423.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.82 per share, with a total value of $176,736.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 53,634 shares of company stock worth $1,928,851. Company insiders own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in American Assets Trust by 102.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 18,870 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 50.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 319,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,920,000 after purchasing an additional 106,796 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 69.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 10,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of American Assets Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $296,000. 94.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AAT traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.98. The stock had a trading volume of 4,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,710. American Assets Trust has a fifty-two week low of $31.47 and a fifty-two week high of $40.83. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.04, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. This is a boost from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is presently 266.67%.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

