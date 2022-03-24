InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.23) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for InMed Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the lowest is ($0.25). InMed Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.41) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that InMed Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.95) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.87). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.69). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for InMed Pharmaceuticals.

InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered InMed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on InMed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.76. 33 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,328. The company has a market capitalization of $10.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of -0.35. InMed Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $4.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.71.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in InMed Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM – Get Rating) by 76.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,459 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.16% of InMed Pharmaceuticals worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-755, a cannabinol topical cream, which is in a second Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-088, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of pain.

