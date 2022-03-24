PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.600-$2.750 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.PNM Resources also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.450-$2.450 EPS.

NYSE:PNM traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.38. 24,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 711,858. PNM Resources has a one year low of $43.84 and a one year high of $50.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.49.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 9.76%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PNM Resources will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.347 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is 61.23%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PNM. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PNM Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PNM Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PNM Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PNM Resources has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.33.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 704,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,131,000 after acquiring an additional 22,896 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in PNM Resources by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 628,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,666,000 after purchasing an additional 41,495 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in PNM Resources by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 159,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,276,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in PNM Resources by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in PNM Resources by 883.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 111,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,072,000 after purchasing an additional 99,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

