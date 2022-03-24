Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $321.81 Million

Analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) will announce $321.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Unity Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $317.50 million to $328.10 million. Unity Software posted sales of $234.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unity Software will report full year sales of $1.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Unity Software.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $315.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.21 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 47.96% and a negative return on equity of 20.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Unity Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Unity Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unity Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Unity Software from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.83.

In other Unity Software news, Director David Helgason sold 83,333 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $8,442,466.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Clive Downie sold 32,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total transaction of $3,513,728.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 358,624 shares of company stock worth $44,952,276. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unity Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 6,700.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 376.7% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 276.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE U traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $99.14. The company had a trading volume of 52,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,604,825. Unity Software has a one year low of $73.12 and a one year high of $210.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $29.16 billion, a PE ratio of -51.97 and a beta of 2.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.41.

Unity Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Unity Software (U)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.