SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Purchased by Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lifted its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,460 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SBAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $370.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $405.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $405.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $379.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.23.

In other news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.88, for a total value of $164,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 3,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $1,239,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBAC traded up $3.59 on Thursday, reaching $324.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,989. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $267.04 and a 12-month high of $391.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $317.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $339.79. The firm has a market cap of $35.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.46 and a beta of 0.41.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.25). SBA Communications had a net margin of 10.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $595.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

SBA Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.