Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Acquired by Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA increased its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Crown Castle International by 1,007.1% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Crown Castle International in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle International in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 41.4% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCI traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $173.42. 1,205,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,051,133. Crown Castle International Corp. has a one year low of $157.16 and a one year high of $209.87. The company has a market capitalization of $74.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $174.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

Crown Castle International ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 18.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 220.23%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $208.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $226.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays cut their price target on Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($243.96) to €214.00 ($235.16) in a report on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.46.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $162.30 per share, for a total transaction of $324,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Catherine Piche sold 2,500 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.41, for a total transaction of $441,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

