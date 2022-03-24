Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Sells 357 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA decreased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,900 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CTSH. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.7% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,652 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 52.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 409 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,896 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.7% during the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 3,958 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.3% during the third quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,652 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

CTSH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $58.50 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.13.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $90.87. 87,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,231,964. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.19 and a fifty-two week high of $93.47.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,778 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total transaction of $422,948.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.76, for a total value of $559,118.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,149 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,568 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.