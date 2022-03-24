Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Has $2.79 Million Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 961 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 460.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 209.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.88.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $80.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,693,462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $202.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.39. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $91.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $13.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.14 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.24% and a net margin of 26.02%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 53.70%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

