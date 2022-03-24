Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Cuts Position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its stake in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,700 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up 2.0% of Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $12,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management Corp IL ADV grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 11,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 108,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $36,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 76,811 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,440 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 40,602 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FB shares. Erste Group lowered Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $445.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. KGI Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Meta Platforms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $425.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.51.

Shares of FB traded up $6.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $219.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,018,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,673,102. Meta Platforms Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.82 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $238.39 and its 200-day moving average is $303.58. The company has a market capitalization of $597.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.39.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The company had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.03, for a total value of $393,153.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,717 shares of company stock worth $1,883,621. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

