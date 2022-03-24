$7.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) will report earnings of $7.32 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mettler-Toledo International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $7.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.27. Mettler-Toledo International reported earnings of $6.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will report full year earnings of $38.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $38.15 to $38.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $42.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $42.10 to $42.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Mettler-Toledo International.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.07 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 438.50% and a net margin of 20.68%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.26 earnings per share. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MTD. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,240.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of NYSE:MTD traded up $11.25 on Friday, hitting $1,370.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,875. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. Mettler-Toledo International has a 52-week low of $1,095.74 and a 52-week high of $1,714.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,424.07 and a 200 day moving average of $1,489.40. The company has a market cap of $31.16 billion, a PE ratio of 41.42, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.09.

In related news, insider Peter Aggersbjerg sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,386.53, for a total value of $1,386,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,421.12, for a total value of $2,131,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,540 shares of company stock valued at $24,552,512 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 210.0% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mettler-Toledo International (Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mettler-Toledo International (MTD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.