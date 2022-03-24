Citizens & Northern Corp Lowers Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Citizens & Northern Corp trimmed its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,363 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,015 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 19,663 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 11,649 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,003 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on INTC. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.83.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.27 per share, for a total transaction of $247,912.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

INTC traded up $2.58 on Thursday, reaching $50.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,098,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,951,824. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.63 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.77.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

About Intel (Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.