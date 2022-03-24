Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of The West grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 107,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,631,000 after buying an additional 4,634 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 19,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 39,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 28,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 132.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 45,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after buying an additional 26,174 shares in the last quarter. 64.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 408,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,234,246. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $296.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.91.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.05.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

