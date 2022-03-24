$63.89 Billion in Sales Expected for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) This Quarter

Analysts expect McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) to report sales of $63.89 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for McKesson’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $62.97 billion and the highest is $64.71 billion. McKesson reported sales of $59.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that McKesson will report full-year sales of $261.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $260.84 billion to $262.06 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $247.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $230.65 billion to $256.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for McKesson.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $68.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.63 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1,931.18%. McKesson’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.60 earnings per share.

MCK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $312.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $245.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $252.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.38.

Shares of MCK stock traded up $2.02 on Monday, reaching $302.04. The company had a trading volume of 30,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,358. The business’s 50-day moving average is $271.82 and its 200 day moving average is $237.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70. McKesson has a one year low of $180.41 and a one year high of $305.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 21.15%.

In related news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total transaction of $539,477.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $3,960,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,901 shares of company stock worth $4,506,382 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCK. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the third quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

