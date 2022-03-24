SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $133.25

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $133.25 and last traded at $132.98, with a volume of 246854 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $130.85.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.98.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XOP. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 935,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,667,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 22,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 10,424 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,266,000. Capital Management Associates NY increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Management Associates NY now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 20,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

