Inomin Mines (CVE:MINE) Trading Up 4.8%

Inomin Mines Inc. (CVE:MINE – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 4.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 8,750 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 28,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.
The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.11. The company has a market cap of C$2.99 million and a PE ratio of -26.25.
Inomin Mines Company Profile (CVE:MINE)
