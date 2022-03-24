Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.050-$8.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.53 billion-$2.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.59 billion.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CW. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a buy rating and a $170.00 price target for the company.

Shares of CW stock traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $155.01. 2,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,766. Curtiss-Wright has a fifty-two week low of $111.26 and a fifty-two week high of $162.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.30.

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.04. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $667.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.94%.

In other news, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 8,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $1,389,514.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,835 shares of company stock valued at $3,916,091. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 111,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,394,000 after acquiring an additional 6,622 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 15.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,753 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,797,000 after acquiring an additional 14,423 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after acquiring an additional 6,301 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 159.0% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 25,904 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 15,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. 81.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and overhaul of precision components and provides engineered products and services to the aerospace, defense, power generation, and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

