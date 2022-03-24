Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Shares Down 5.4%

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.75 and last traded at $12.76. 4,871 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 198,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.49.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VITL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vital Farms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $20.00 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.64.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 269.85 and a beta of 0.22.

Vital Farms ( NASDAQ:VITL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Vital Farms had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 1.61%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Jason Dale sold 37,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $664,202.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 41.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VITL. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 27.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 397,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,932,000 after buying an additional 84,962 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vital Farms by 4.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Vital Farms by 5.7% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Vital Farms by 12.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Vital Farms during the second quarter worth approximately $252,000. 67.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

