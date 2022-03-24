Bodycote (LON:BOY) Given Sector perform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Bodycote (LON:BOY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 800 ($10.53) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.66% from the company’s previous close.

BOY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 990 ($13.03) price objective on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Bodycote from GBX 770 ($10.14) to GBX 750 ($9.87) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Bodycote from GBX 835 ($10.99) to GBX 800 ($10.53) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bodycote currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 870 ($11.45).

Get Bodycote alerts:

LON:BOY traded down GBX 19 ($0.25) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 663 ($8.73). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,819. The firm has a market cap of £1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 751.41 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 826.77. Bodycote has a 12 month low of GBX 588.50 ($7.75) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,007 ($13.26).

In other news, insider Daniel A. Dayan purchased 29,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 677 ($8.91) per share, for a total transaction of £199,715 ($262,921.27).

About Bodycote (Get Rating)

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bodycote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bodycote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.