Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Given New C$15.50 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$14.75 to C$15.50 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.73% from the company’s current price.

APR.UN has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC raised their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$15.50 to C$15.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Cormark raised their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities raised their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$14.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.23.

Shares of TSE APR.UN traded down C$0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$14.66. 22,502 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,701. The company has a market capitalization of C$572.91 million and a P/E ratio of 5.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.85. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 52-week low of C$11.11 and a 52-week high of C$15.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$13.69.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

