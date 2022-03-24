Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) Price Target Cut to C$172.00

Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at National Bankshares from C$190.00 to C$172.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 18.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Lassonde Industries stock traded down C$2.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$145.00. The company had a trading volume of 851 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,301. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$151.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$160.47. Lassonde Industries has a 12 month low of C$140.00 and a 12 month high of C$199.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion and a PE ratio of 12.69.

Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also offers cranberry sauces; and develops, manufactures, and markets specialty food products, including fondue broths and sauces, packaged corn-on-the-cob, and pasta sauces.

