Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Acquires 15,490 Shares of Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its position in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD – Get Rating) by 44.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,490 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quad/Graphics were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Quad/Graphics by 14.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 58,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 7,142 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quad/Graphics by 28.1% in the second quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 14,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Quad/Graphics by 13.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 362,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 42,737 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Quad/Graphics in the third quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC grew its holdings in Quad/Graphics by 15.9% in the third quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 233,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 32,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.45% of the company’s stock.

QUAD stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.54. 6,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,406. Quad/Graphics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.95 and a 1-year high of $6.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.07 million, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.66.

Quad/Graphics, Inc engages in the provision of print solutions, media solutions, and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: United States Print and Related Services, International, and Corporate. The United States Print and Related Services segment is involved in printing operations and its products include catalogs, consumer magazines, special insert publications, direct mail, packaging, commercial, and printed products, retail inserts books, and directories.

