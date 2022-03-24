Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Sector Perform Rating for Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM)

Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 350 ($4.61) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.45% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on MGAM. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.19) price target on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Morgan Advanced Materials to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.60) price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Advanced Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 400 ($5.27).

MGAM traded down GBX 10 ($0.13) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 298 ($3.92). 548,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,049. Morgan Advanced Materials has a 1 year low of GBX 277 ($3.65) and a 1 year high of GBX 418.50 ($5.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.02, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of £850.40 million and a P/E ratio of 11.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 316.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 347.82.

In other news, insider Peter Turner sold 56,248 shares of Morgan Advanced Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 313 ($4.12), for a total transaction of £176,056.24 ($231,774.93).

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It offers high-temperature insulating fiber, microporous, firebrick and insulating firebrick, monolithic, heat shield, fired refractory shape, and structural block insulation products; crucibles, foundry products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, as well as general pump components, such as shafts, vanes, rotors, and washers.

