Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Invests $215,000 in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 7.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,822,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,745,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618,341 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 5.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,668,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $483,360,000 after acquiring an additional 320,568 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,622,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $335,513,000 after purchasing an additional 159,112 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,461,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $251,254,000 after purchasing an additional 292,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,738,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $198,779,000 after purchasing an additional 9,911 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ED traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $89.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,265,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,333,334. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.90. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $71.17 and a one year high of $90.98.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 9.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 82.08%.

In other news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $6,327,613.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders acquired 193 shares of company stock worth $16,622. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

ED has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Wolfe Research raised Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.73.

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

