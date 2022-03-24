SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.30 EPS

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $15.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.31 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share.

SNX traded down $4.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $107.84. 6,142 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,316. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.82. The company has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.71. SYNNEX has a fifty-two week low of $96.09 and a fifty-two week high of $130.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.40%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SNX shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Cross Research raised shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SYNNEX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.75.

In other SYNNEX news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $59,521.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total transaction of $79,848.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,965 shares of company stock valued at $413,147. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in SYNNEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $661,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in SYNNEX by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 10,219 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in SYNNEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $493,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in SYNNEX by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 84,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of SYNNEX by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

