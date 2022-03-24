Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Increases Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 515 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 102.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,399,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,189,681,000 after purchasing an additional 9,808,798 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,038,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,498,715,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653,357 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 454.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,022,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,946 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at $239,413,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 74.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,044,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,100 shares in the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 54.29%.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on JNJ. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.57.
Johnson & Johnson Company Profile (Get Rating)
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.
